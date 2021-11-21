Bank of America Corp DE Buys 24,037 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.96% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,962,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.21. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $123.38.

