Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.22% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 557.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $366,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 53.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $74.61 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

