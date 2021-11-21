Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Baozun worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

