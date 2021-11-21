Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.47% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $41.92.

