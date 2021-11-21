Bank of America Corp DE Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.33% of Itron worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 19.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,576. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

ITRI opened at $66.76 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

