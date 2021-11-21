Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.38 Million Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of nVent Electric worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVT opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

