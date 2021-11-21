Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.39 Million Stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.98% of Forterra worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 276.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 90.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Forterra by 738.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.81 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

