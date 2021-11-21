Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.41 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Veracyte worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Veracyte by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Veracyte by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VCYT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.