Bank of America Corp DE Has $15.59 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Valvoline worth $15,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 222,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

