Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 283,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of VeriSign worth $15,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 525,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,630,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $245.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $246.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $651,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,317,488.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $1,201,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,839 shares of company stock worth $9,114,519. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

