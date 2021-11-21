Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 9,692 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 214.4% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 40.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $304.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $321.48.

