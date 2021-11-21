Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Brunswick worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

BC stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

