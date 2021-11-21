Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,428 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.88% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $14,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.