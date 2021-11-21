Bank of America Corp DE Sells 36,780 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,780 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Globus Medical worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 135.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

