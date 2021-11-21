Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.34% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $39.97 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

