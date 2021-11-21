Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Terex worth $15,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 468.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

