BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.77% of BankUnited worth $30,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,976,000 after acquiring an additional 237,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $41.94 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

