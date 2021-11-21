Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186.37 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $186.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,497,100 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

