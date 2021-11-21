Beacon Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Beacon has a market capitalization of $774,824.21 and $2,626.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00082260 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

