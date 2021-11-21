Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,074,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,333,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,283,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47,383.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 486,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,640,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,376,000 after purchasing an additional 363,568 shares during the period.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

