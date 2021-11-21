Beefy.Finance Hits Market Cap of $87.76 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00229408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.10 or 0.00778567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

