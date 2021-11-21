Beer Money Price Hits $0.0094 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Beer Money has a total market cap of $359,011.03 and approximately $9,103.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00223357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00088107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

