BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 14th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,346,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after acquiring an additional 192,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 50.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,298,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 436,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,192,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $23.11. 3,071,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,823. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $913.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

