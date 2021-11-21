Belt Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $43.45 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00008801 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $43.45 million and approximately $591,625.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belt Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.81 or 0.07206266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.34 or 0.99977881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 8,556,672 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

