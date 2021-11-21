B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 14th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 699,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.