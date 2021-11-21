BiFi (BIFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $513,395.00

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. BiFi has a market cap of $7.82 million and $513,395.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00221505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $436.68 or 0.00734394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00076844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars.

