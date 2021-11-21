Big Data Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00048607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00222562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00088219 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

