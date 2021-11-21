Binamon (BMON) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $37.84 million and $5.97 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00090470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.54 or 0.07203788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,573.17 or 0.99661372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

