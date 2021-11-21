Binance Coin Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $590.97 or 0.00993023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $98.57 billion and $2.20 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
