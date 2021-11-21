Binance USD Market Cap Achieves $13.23 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion and approximately $6.10 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,223,556,921 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.