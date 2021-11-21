BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Hits $112.27 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $112.27 million and $4.28 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00048522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00222236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00088318 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

