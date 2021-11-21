Bioqual (BIOQ) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Bioqual (OTCMKTS: BIOQ) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bioqual to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 10.19% N/A N/A Bioqual Competitors -84.96% -16.77% 2.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bioqual and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioqual Competitors 124 821 1681 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.84%. Given Bioqual’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioqual has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bioqual and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million $6.33 million 15.06 Bioqual Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million -46.19

Bioqual’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioqual. Bioqual is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bioqual pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bioqual pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bioqual is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Bioqual has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual’s rivals have a beta of 5.37, suggesting that their average share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

