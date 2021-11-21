Bismuth Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,597.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.54 million and $1,597.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003769 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017795 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,962,108 coins and its circulating supply is 22,838,371 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

