BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the October 14th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTCM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. 696,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

