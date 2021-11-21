bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.49 million and $563,540.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00070869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,185.01 or 0.07209981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,099.51 or 1.00094492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

