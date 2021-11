Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 7.3% This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $22,550.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,460.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.93 or 0.00978672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00268395 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

