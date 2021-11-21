Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $87,137.83 and $1,827.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00086002 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

