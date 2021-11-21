Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $59.69 or 0.00100762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $17.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00346053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00176677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

