Bitcoin SV Price Hits $161.41 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $124.78 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $161.41 or 0.00272639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,203.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.22 or 0.00981739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,903,277 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.