BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00071234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00073961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00090495 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.87 or 0.07223116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,353.15 or 1.00191194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

