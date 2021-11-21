BitDegree (BDG) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $432.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $798,328.51 and approximately $432.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00227606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitDegree (BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

