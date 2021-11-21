BitTube Market Capitalization Reaches $1.53 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,593.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.16 or 0.00416139 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,718,400 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

