BitWhite (BTW) Achieves Market Cap of $155,136.41

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $155,136.41 and approximately $134,650.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

