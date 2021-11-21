Bitzeny (ZNY) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $178,625.51 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.58 or 0.00379887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars.

