BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $16.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

BJ stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

