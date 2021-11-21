BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 14th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN BKTI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,430. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 million, a P/E ratio of -229.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.82. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. BK Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -799.20%.
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.
