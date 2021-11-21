BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $961.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of BLK opened at $914.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $900.44 and its 200-day moving average is $891.55. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $669.00 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

