Blank Wallet (BLANK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $784,816.00

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $784,816.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

