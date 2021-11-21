Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00003210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $310,526.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

