BLOCKv (VEE) Price Tops $0.0163

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 21st. BLOCKv has a market cap of $55.59 million and approximately $87,732.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00226022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00087944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011737 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.